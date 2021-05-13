Mental health effects of pandemic will be 'felt for years', says Swann
By Louise Cullen
The health minister has warned that the mental health effects of the pandemic will be felt for years to come.
Robin Swann was speaking at the Stormont Health Committee to mark Mental Health Week.
He told committee members that the implementation of a mental health strategy would require significant executive investment and support.
"We have seen the needs of our communities increase during the last year," said Mr Swann.
"We know it is unlikely to significantly improve and we are building on a shaky foundation of years and years of under investment.
"Now is the time for action, and I trust committee members will be supportive of all attempts to secure additional resources to achieve our strategy's aims and improve mental health outcomes for all in Northern Ireland."
The minister said that mental health in Northern Ireland receives up to 30% less funding per capita than England, which equates to a funding gap of between £100m and £150m per year.
A draft Mental Health Strategy 2021-31 was published in December 2020.
It set out actions for the long-term reform of services, focusing on the promotion of wellbeing and ensuring equity of access.
Consultation on the strategy closed at the end of March, and it is hoped it will be published this summer, along with a funding plan.
"The strategy is my department's long-term plan to address the pressure on mental health inpatient beds, to meet the increased needs created by the pandemic, and to put mental health on an even footing with physical health in this country," Mr Swann told the committee.
"I also hope it will bring us in line with mental health provision in other parts of the UK, and indeed, once fully implemented, ensure Northern Ireland has a world class mental health system to be proud of."