PM apologises for 'events in Ballymurphy' in 1971
- Published
The prime minister has "apologised unreservedly" for the "events that took place in Ballymurphy" in 1971.
On Tuesday, an inquest found that 10 people who were shot in the wake of an Army operation in west Belfast were "entirely innocent".
During a phone call with Northern Ireland's first and deputy first ministers on Wednesday, Boris Johnson said the events were "tragic".
He also apologised for the "huge anguish" caused to relatives.
A Downing Street spokesperson said Mr Johnson described the findings of the inquest led by Mrs Justice Keegan as "deeply sad".
Among the victims were a priest who was trying to help the wounded and a mother of eight.
Nine of the 10 victims were killed by the Army, the coroner said.
However, she could not definitively rule who shot the tenth victim, John McKerr.
"The prime minister apologised unreservedly on behalf of the UK Government for the events that took place in Ballymurphy and the huge anguish that the lengthy pursuit of truth has caused the families of those killed," the spokesperson said.
"The prime minister restated the government's intention to deliver a way forward in Northern Ireland that focuses on reconciliation, delivers for victims of the Troubles and ends the cycle of reinvestigations.
"He stressed the importance of working hard to keep the gains made through the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and of all parties doing their utmost to help the victims' families find out what happened to their loved ones, so that future generations are not burdened by the past."
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, who was on the call along with First Minister Arlene Foster, had previously described an apology as the "bare minimum" response by the government.
Northern Ireland's Justice Minister Naomi Long and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood had also called for the government to issue an apology.