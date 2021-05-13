Covid-19: NI ministers to review Covid-19 restrictions
- Published
Northern Ireland ministers are due to meet later on Thursday to review the current Covid-19 restrictions.
Hugging of loved ones and the resumption of international travel are expected to be discussed, the first minister said.
Arlene Foster said ministers will discuss what has been taking place elsewhere in the UK.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said NI is in a "really good place" and she hoped progress could be made.
She added that Northern Ireland is winning against Covid and that if this continues, it is hoped further restrictions can be lifted to return to "some sense of normality".
Asked when people will be able to hug again, Mrs Foster said ministers have noted what is happening elsewhere in the UK and "we'll want to discuss that".
"It's something that we're discussing today amongst ourselves," she said on Wednesday.
"We know that there are a lot of people who have been waiting for that time, I know certainly I have in terms of my own mother, and I'm looking forward to be able to have those discussions."
Mrs Foster also said international travel will be discussed.
In Northern Ireland, indoor hospitality is due to reopen on the indicative date of 24 May.
All retail, outdoor hospitality and self-contained tourist accommodation have already reopened.
Meanwhile, Mrs Foster and Ms O'Neill held a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday to discuss the response to Covid-19 across the UK.
It is understood he raised the prospect of holding a Covid-19 recovery summit with the first and deputy first minister when they spoke.
There were also updated on the vaccination programme, the pace of change with lockdown restrictions and the government's plan to hold an independent public inquiry into the pandemic next year.