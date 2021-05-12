Coronavirus: No Covid-related deaths and 113 new cases in NI
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, meaning the total number of deaths stays at 2,148.
An additional 113 people have tested positive for Covid-19 following tests on 2,082 individuals.
There were 50 people in hospital with coronavirus as of midnight, four were in intensive care and four were being ventilated.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland is now 121,224.
Vaccines
The total number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is 1,501,203.
As of Wednesday, 986,008 people in Northern Ireland had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 515,015 had received two doses.
Nine further Covid-19-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, with the country's death toll rising to 4,929.
Another 379 people tested positive for coronavirus.
That takes the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began to 253,567.
There are 117 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland - 34 of them are in intensive care units.
Vaccines
As of 9 May, 1,347,561 people in the Republic of Ireland had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 501,186 people have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 1,848,747.
