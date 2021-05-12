Fintona: Two Co Tyrone men in court over cocaine seizure
Two County Tyrone men have appeared in court on Thursday after police seized a quantity of cocaine.
Corey Leonard, 25, from Arvalee Road and Ashley McClean, 35, from Deverney Park, both in Omagh, are jointly charged with a number of drug offences.
Mr McClean faces a further charge of permitting premises at Rahony Road, Fintona to be used for the alleged production of cocaine.
The pair appeared via video-link at Dungannon Magistrates Court.
They face charges of being concerned in the production and supply of cocaine, along with possessing with intent to supply.
The pair are also accused of handling a stolen vehicle, fraudulently using a registration mark and possessing a firearm and shotgun cartridge in suspicious circumstances.
A detective constable told the court he believed he could connect them to the charges.
A defence solicitor advised there would be no application for bail at this stage.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan remanded both accused in custody and listed the case for mention before Omagh Magistrates Court next month.