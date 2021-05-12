Ballymurphy Inquest: Calls grow for apology from UK government
There are growing calls for the UK government to formally apologise to the relatives of those killed in the Ballymurphy shootings of August 1971.
They included a priest trying to help the wounded and a mother of eight.
Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood have called for a government apology.
In a statement issued after the announcement, a government spokesperson said it would now "take the time to review the report and carefully consider the conclusions".
The shootings happened after an operation in which paramilitary suspects were detained without trial.
Nine of the 10 victims were killed by the Army, the coroner said.
However, they could not definitively rule who shot the tenth victim, John McKerr.
Mrs Justice Keegan, who delivered her findings over the course of more than two hours, said the deaths took place during Northern Ireland's Troubles in a "highly charged and difficult environment".
The killings happened over three days immediately following the introduction of internment - the arrest and detention of paramilitary suspects without trial.
Mrs Justice Keegan noted that during that time there was widespread disorder.
Across Belfast alone on 9 and 10 August 1971, it was recorded that there were approximately 12 explosions, 59 shooting incidents, 17 reported deaths, 25 reported injuries, 13 incidents of rioting, 18 reports of arson and other reports of civil disorder of various kinds.
But Mrs Justice Keegan concluded, to a round of applause: "What is very clear, is that all of the deceased in the series of inquests were entirely innocent of any wrongdoing on the day in question."
Justice Minister Naomi Long said the UK government needed to "step up and formally apologise".
"We saw how much a similar apology in relation to Bloody Sunday meant to the families there, and I encourage the government to acknowledge the courage of the Ballymurphy families with a similar statement," she said.
Speaking in parliament, Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said: "Will this prime minister now finally apologise for what those British forces did by murdering 10 entirely innocent people, or will he continue to pursue an amnesty for their killers?
He said it was a challenge and a standard "that should be met by any country that wants to call itself a democracy".
Lord Dannatt, a former head of the Army, said an apology "was not inappropriate", however, it was not for him "to say that".
Mrs Justice Keegan said the effects of the killings on the families of the 10 victims had been "stark".
Inquests were held into the deaths in 1972, but they were separate and returned open verdicts.
The new inquests, which began in November 2018, have been held together.
The court heard almost 100 days of evidence from more than 150 witnesses.
These included more than 60 former soldiers, more than 30 civilians and experts in ballistics, pathology and engineering.
What did Mrs Justice Keegan say?
Father Hugh Mullan, 38 and Francis Quinn, 19
The coroner found both men were shot by the Army on 9 August 1971, although neither was armed.
She said there was no evidence Mr Quinn had a gun or was in close proximity to someone who had a gun.
She said she was quite convinced Fr Mullan was a "peace-maker" and that he was carrying a white object at the time that he was shot.
"He had made representations to the Army earlier about the issues that were pertaining in the community. Letters sent by the military after his death provided an indication of the esteem in which he was held," the coroner found.
Mrs Justice Keegan said there was enough evidence both men were trying to render help to someone injured at the time.
She concluded, in the case of both men, that "the use of force was clearly disproportionate".
Pat Quinn, the brother of Francis Quinn, later said it was a great day for the families, "but it's also a bittersweet day".
Joan Connolly, 44; Daniel Teggart, 44; Noel Phillips, 19; Joseph Murphy, 41
Mrs Justice Keegan found there was "no doubt" the four were shot by the Army in August 1971.
She acknowledged the Army was coming under fire from gunmen in the area at the time, but she concluded the use of force against the deceased was "clearly disproportionate".
She said they were innocent, unarmed and were "posing no risk."
The coroner said it was clear the environment was difficult at the time, with many people, including children, out on the streets but she said the state had failed to establish that the shootings were justified.
"The four deceased were unarmed and were not acting in any way of threat. No arms were found on or near the deceased and there was no evidence of gunshot residue that satisfied evidential standards," Mrs Justice Keegan said.
"None of the deceased were claimed as members of the IRA, none had military trappings at their funerals and their death notices highlighted no association."
Ruling on a claim by a soldier that 33 rounds of ammunition were found in a pocket on clothes worn by Mr Teggart, she said if this was the case it was "quite an amount of ammunition" yet it was not mentioned by other soldiers.
She concluded she was not satisfied that "this fact is proven."
The coroner said there was some IRA activity in the area, and she was satisfied the military were justified in using force.
"There was, however, no justification provided by the Army for the shootings of the four deceased," she added.
Later, Briege Voyle, Ms Connolly's daughter, said the Army told a lie 50 years ago and the UK government covered up that lie.
"The coroner's findings are clear she was innocent," she said.
Janet Donnelly, the daughter of Joseph Murphy, said that for 50 years her family had lived with the knowledge that her father was "an innocent civilian murdered by British paratroopers".
John Teggart, son of Daniel Teggart, said: "I want to speak directly to the people of Britain at this moment. Can you imagine what would happen if the British soldiers murdered 10 unarmed civilians on the streets of London, Liverpool or Birmingham?
"What would you expect, an investigation? Would you expect justice? Or would you be happy for them to get an amnesty?"
Edward Doherty, 31
Mrs Justice Keegan said Mr Doherty was an innocent man when he was shot, who posed no threat. She said he was on the street and had come across events on his way home.
She said he was not linked with the IRA and there was was no sign of petrol or explosives on his body.
"He was not a petrol bomber and he was not acting in any other way that would justify a violent attack on him," the coroner said.
"Mr Doherty was not associated with any terrorist group. He was an innocent victim of the situation."
She said a British soldier, known as M3, fired in response to a petrol bomber, but the "firing of his weapon was disproportionate to the risk posed to him".
"Unfortunately, Mr Doherty was caught up in what happened in this incident and he lost his life as a result," Mrs Justice Keegan said.
Later on Tuesday, Mr Doherty's sister, Kathleen, said she was "elated that my brother's name is eventually cleared".
"He was a good man and he was a humble man," she told the BBC's Evening Extra programme.
Joseph Corr, 43, and John Laverty, 20
Mrs Justice Keegan found that on the balance of probability, both men were shot by the Army.
She said it was wrong to describe the two men as gunmen and that rumour should be dispelled.
She also said the Royal Military Police investigation of the killings at the time was inadequate.
"There was no adequate investigation by the Royal Military Police. The Coroner found that both men were shot in the back when either crouching, crawling or prone," the coroner's verdict stated.
"There was no evidence that the deceased were armed or acting in a manner that could be perceived as posing a threat."
Carmel Quinn, Mr Laverty's sister, later said "no-one cared" about her brother's death.
"He was my big brother and we would never give up fighting for him," she said.
Eileen McKeown, Mr Corr's daughter, said her family was "delighted" with the rulings and that the "world knows that they [the victims] are innocent".
John McKerr, 49
Mrs Justice Keegan said Mr McKerr was an innocent man who was not acting in any suspicious way when he was shot. She said he was "indiscriminately shot on the street".
She said he had "no association with the IRA" and that his family could now know that any claim to the contrary could be allayed "once and for all."
She said he may have been shot by a stray bullet but it was not possible for her to say where any shot may have come from.
She said the evidence was not clear or consistent in this case and there was no direct evidence as to who fired the fatal shot.
"The military were in the area at the time, but that did not equate to responsibility for the death. As a result of weaknesses in the evidence and the limitations of the original investigation, it was impossible to say where exactly any shot came from," the coroner found.
The coroner described the "inadequacy of the original investigation as shocking".
"Not one statement was taken from the military in the area, the scene was not sealed and the bullet was not recovered.
"It is in itself a serious indictment of the state's failure to properly investigate the death of an innocent civilian," she said.