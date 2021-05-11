Ballymurphy Inquest: Politicians react to inquest findings
Politicians have been responding to the findings of an inquest into the deaths of 10 people in the wake of an Army operation almost 50 years ago.
A coroner ruled that everyone who was shot dead at Ballymurphy, west Belfast, in 1971, was entirely innocent.
She said nine of the victims were shot by the Army. It is not clear who shot the tenth.
The victims included a priest trying to help the wounded and a mother of eight.
Michelle O'Neill, Sinn Féin
"My first thoughts today are with the families of those killed in the Ballymurphy massacre. All were innocent and today their families have been vindicated.
"Today is their day; it is a day for truth. What happened in Ballymurphy was state murder and for decades the British government have covered it up. Now the truth has been laid bare for all to see.
"But still this British government are attempting to slam the door to justice, closed in the face of these families and others killed by the state or as a result of collusion.
"As the findings from the inquest were being read, the British government was announcing its plans to legislate to cover up its role in the conflict and to put current and former British soldiers beyond justice and the law. British state forces cannot be above the law."
Colum Eastwood, SDLP
"I am absolutely delighted by the coroner's findings.
"I'm so inspired by the fearless dedication of these families to fight for truth and justice for their loved ones."
Naomi Long, Alliance
"The Ballymurphy families have had to battle too hard and too long to finally hear that truth at today's inquest ruling into their loved ones' deaths.
"They have carried themselves with courage and fortitude throughout the last 50 years.
"This is vindication of their fight."
Louise Haigh, Labour, Shadow NI Secretary
"The families' 50-year wait was a profound failure of justice.
"For these families, the standard to which we hold ourselves as a nation has fallen far short. Many more families affected by the conflict are, too, still fighting for answers.
"The case for a comprehensive legacy process, with families able to discover the truth about what happened to their loved ones and where possible, justice, is strong and compelling.
"Ministers promised victims such a process, they owe it to families to deliver on their commitments."
Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin
"Our thoughts today are with the families of those who were killed unjustifiably in Ballymurphy on those terrible three days in August in 1971. And the inquest has been very, very clear in its conclusions that all were entirely wrongly killed, that all were entirely innocent.
"I toured that area myself as minister for foreign affairs and I acknowledged the extraordinary perseverance and commitment to the families involved who waited a long, long time - for 50 years - to get some sense of justice for their loved ones.
"I think it speaks more broadly to the legacy issue, more generally, that this inquest deserves to be debated in this house.
"The Irish government has supported the Ballymurphy families for many years and we will continue to stand in solidarity with them. The legacy of violence in Northern Ireland remains a deep wound and we should, maybe next week, have a debate on that."
Simon Coveney, Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs
"The principal findings have cast a tremendous new light on one of the darkest pages of the history of the conflict and will come as an immense relief and vindication for the families who have maintained for decades that their loved ones were innocent and their killings unjustified.
"Today's historic developments wouldn't have been possible without the determined campaign by the families of those killed in Ballymurphy for the truth of what took place in those terrible days in August 1971.
"The deaths at Ballymurphy were part of the tragic legacy of the Troubles which saw the loss of over 3,500 lives from all communities.
"Every family bereaved in the conflict must have access to an effective investigation and to a process of justice regardless of the perpetrator. "