Economy minister launches 10-year vision for Northern Ireland
By Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI
- Published
Northern Ireland's Economy Minister Diane Dodds has launched her economic vision for the next decade.
The plan's 10 key principles include supporting a greener economy and increasing innovation.
It outlines five "priority clusters"; information and communication technology, digital, agri-tech, creative industries and advanced manufacturing.
Mrs Dodds said the pandemic had shown the resilience of local businesses.
The Department for the Economy is inviting representatives from the business community, academics and society to help prepare a business plan for next year.
"Our economy has already been dramatically reshaped by the Covid-19 pandemic and the past year has highlighted the resilience and creativity of the business community, " Mrs Dodds said.
"This new vision is centred on making Northern Ireland the most exciting place to do business and to do that I plan to focus on our strengths."
The plan has been endorsed by business leaders from industry, digital, manufacturing and engineering.
Belfast Digital Innovation Commissioner Dr Jayne Brady said: "We already have an extremely talented digital innovation sector and, with the right support and encouragement, it has the potential to transform our economy."
Director of the Institute of Directors in Northern Ireland Kirsty McManus said the plan "acknowledges the role that skills development will place in attracting businesses to invest and to take advantage of the exciting and emerging opportunities of the next decade".
Vice president and general manager of Spirit AeroSystems Michael Ryan said it built on Northern Ireland's existing strengths by focussing on core sectors.