Ulster Unionists to set timeline for leadership election
Members of the Ulster Unionist Party's (UUP) executive will meet later on Tuesday to decide a timetable for their leadership election.
It comes after Steve Aiken announced his decision to step down as party leader.
Mr Aiken said the party was "not breaking through" and had "not been working as well as it should be".
At Tuesday evening's virtual meeting, the UUP executive is expected to set a date for the close of nominations and outline how and when the leadership election will take place.
Mr Aiken has been in charge since November 2019 and will remain so until his successor is found.
Just as the DUP find themselves in the process of choosing a new leader, now the Ulster Unionists are just a few steps behind.
Tonight, in a virtual meeting, the UUP executive will come together to agree a timetable.
We know one of the names in the frame - the Upper Bann MLA Doug Beattie - seen by many as the favourite to succeed Steve Aiken.
The Lagan Valley MLA, Robbie Butler, is also taking soundings about a possible challenge.
The party's members will have the final say - it is a process to which many are pretty accustomed.
In the past 16 years, the Ulster Unionists have had five leaders - very soon they will get ready to welcome number six.
Mr Aiken has said the UUP continued to do what was right not only for unionists but for all in Northern Ireland.
In his letter of resignation, Mr Aiken said he had taken the party as far as he could.
He said it had been a "privilege to lead in these difficult and trying times" and he took pride in the party's decision to take on the challenging health minister portfolio when Stormont was restored in 2020.
His departure follows the resignation of Arlene Foster as DUP leader and first minister after an internal revolt.
Responding to Mr Aiken's decision to step down, Mrs Foster said she found him "very straightforward and honourable" as a fellow party leader.