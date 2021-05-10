Fintona: Two arrests over £500k suspected cocaine seizure
- Published
Police have seized suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £500,000 and found what they believe is a drugs factory in County Tyrone.
It follows two searches in Fintona on Monday, during which detectives discovered a site they suspect was being used to produce Class A drugs.
Two men aged 25 and 35 were arrested on suspicion of drugs-related offences.
The proactive searches were carried out by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) organised crime unit.
Both men remain in custody.