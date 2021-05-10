BBC News

Fintona: Two arrests over £500k suspected cocaine seizure

Published
image copyrightPSNI
image captionPolice released an image of the items seized during the Fintona searches

Police have seized suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £500,000 and found what they believe is a drugs factory in County Tyrone.

It follows two searches in Fintona on Monday, during which detectives discovered a site they suspect was being used to produce Class A drugs.

Two men aged 25 and 35 were arrested on suspicion of drugs-related offences.

The proactive searches were carried out by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) organised crime unit.

Both men remain in custody.

Related Topics