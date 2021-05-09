Covid-19 not a border issue, says Irish minister
- Published
An Irish government minister has said Covid-19 is "not a border issue, it's a regional issue" when asked if there should be enforcement to prevent non-essential cross-border travel.
Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue was speaking the day before the Republic of Ireland begins to ease Covid travel restrictions.
From Monday 10 May, the Republic's ban on inter-county travel will be lifted.
Mr McConalogue urged continued caution to prevent the spread of infection.
However, he would not be drawn on whether or not there should be enforcement to prevent people crossing the Irish border for non-essential reasons after 10 May.
'Work together'
He was questioned about the issue after Northern Ireland's Health Minister Robin Swann raised concerns about cross-border travel last week.
Mr Swann wrote to his Irish counterpart Stephen Donnelly asking for a meeting to discuss the potential risk of infection.
His letter stated that both governments should be doing "all we can to prevent non-essential cross-border travel".
Mr Swann said "clear messaging" and enforcement should be used, if required.
"Our two jurisdictions are at different junctures, in terms of number of cases, the current trajectory of the epidemic, vaccination progress and Covid-19 cases in respective jurisdictions," his letter added.
Speaking on the BBC's Sunday Politics programme, Mr McConalogue welcomed Mr Swann's willingness to work on a cross-border basis to protect public health.
But pressed on the enforcement suggestion, Mr McConalogue said: "It's not a border issue, it's a regional issue and we have to work together".
Taoiseach vaccinated
In February, the Republic of Ireland began enforcing its ban on non-essential cross-border travel, issuing €100 (£88) fines to anyone found to have entered the state without a valid reason.
Both jurisdictions are now beginning to relax Covid lockdown restrictions, but at different rates.
Northern Ireland reopened its non-essential shops on 30 April, but the Republic's non-essential shopping sector is not due to reopen fully until 17 May.
Mr McConalogue is from County Donegal and represents the border county in Dáil Éireann (Irish parliament).
There have been concerns in recent days about relatively high levels of Covid-19 in the Donegal area.
Ireland's Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan made headlines when he criticised the county for "levels of non-compliance" with restrictions.
The Republic of Ireland's vaccination rollout has also been slower that Northern Ireland's programme - a point Mr Swann highlighted in his letter.
On Sunday Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin was filmed getting his first vaccine injection.
The 60-year-old tweeted: "The vaccines are making a major difference, as we protect the most vulnerable and open up society!"