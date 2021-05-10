Limavady: Reward offered over burning car on railway track
- Published
A reward has been offered to help catch those responsible for leaving a burning car in the path of an oncoming train in County Londonderry last month.
A train with six passengers on board was forced to make an emergency stop to avoid a crash on the railway between Londonderry and Coleraine on 12 April.
The car was set on fire and abandoned on the track outside Limavady.
The Crimestoppers charity is offering a reward of up to £3,000 for information which directly leads to a conviction.
'Very close call'
Det Insp Peter McKenna from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said he was grateful to the charity and renewed an appeal for witnesses.
"This was a very close call in which death or serious injury could have occurred and it has been extremely traumatic for the driver, their swift actions certainly led to tragedy being narrowly avoided," the officer said.
"Our investigation into this reckless incident continues and we are making a renewed appeal to any witnesses or anyone who may have information that could assist us with our enquiries."
The vehicle was set alight at about 21:00 BST on a section of railway close to Limestone Road.
Mr McKenna asked anyone who was in the area that night and who saw suspicious activity to contact police.
He made a particular appeal to motorists who may have dashcam footage of the incident, and to cyclists who were in the Duncrun Road area shortly before 21:00 BST.