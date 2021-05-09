Covid-19: NI oxygen generators land in India
Three oxygen generators the size of shipping containers arrived in India from Northern Ireland on Sunday.
India is battling a second wave of Covid-19, with widespread shortages of oxygen and medicines.
Each of the Northern Ireland-built units can produce 500 litres of oxygen a minute.
The cargo plane, which also carried 1,000 generators from across the UK, left Belfast on Friday afternoon.
The three generators are among eight oxygen units built as back-up for local hospitals at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The equipment travelled on a Russian plan designed in the 1980s to carry Soviet tanks.
It is now used to move outsized freight, like airplane wings from Bombardier.
The operation is being funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: "This life-saving equipment will support the country's hospitals as they care for vulnerable Covid patients.
"The UK and India are working together to tackle this pandemic. No-one is safe until we are all safe."
India's official death toll has surpassed 200,000 but experts believe the actual number may be higher.
A coronavirus variant identified in the country is being investigated by scientists across the world.
However, it is not yet known how far it has spread or whether it is driving the deadly second wave of Covid in India itself.