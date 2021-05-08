Covid-19: NI 81 new cases, no further deaths
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No further coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday.
The total number of deaths linked to the virus during the pandemic is 2,147.
A further 81 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24-hour reporting period.
That takes the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began to 120,848.
On Friday, there were 62 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland - six of them in intensive care units.*
*These figures are no longer updated over the weekend
Last updated 8 May at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
The total number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is 1,450,283.
As of Friday, 963,315 people in Northern Ireland had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 473,502 had received two doses.**
*These figures are no longer updated over the weekend
Last updated 8 May at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Four Covid-19-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Friday, bringing the country's death toll to 4,918.
Another 434 people tested positive for coronavirus.
That takes the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began to 251,904.
There are 126 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland - 34 of them are in intensive care units.
Last updated on 7 May at 16:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
As of 5 May, 1,233,067 people in the Republic of Ireland had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 467,471 people have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 1,700,538.
Last updated on 7 May at 16:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland