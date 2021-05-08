Steve Aiken to resign as UUP leader, BBC understands
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI Political Reporter
- Published
Steve Aiken is to resign as Ulster Unionist leader, BBC News NI understands.
The South Antrim assembly member has been in charge of the party since November 2019.
However, it is understood frustration with his leadership has been growing across all levels of the party.
Several sources told the BBC there was a "widespread view" that change was needed ahead of next year's assembly election.
It is understood discussions have been taking place for a number of months about concerns over the party's recent performance.
One Ulster Unionist source said it was not about a fight for the direction of the party but its entire "existence".
Mr Aiken became leader of the party in 2019.
He was appointed unopposed after no-one else put their name forward.
He faced criticism early on in his leadership after he initially ruled out a unionist pact in the general election, but then reversed his position and the party did not field a candidate in North Belfast, where the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) faced a strong challenge from Sinn Féin.
However, the UUP was the only main Stormont party not to win any seats in that election.