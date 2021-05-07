Muckamore Abbey Hospital: Woman, 58, released after arrest
A 58-year-old woman arrested by detectives investigating allegations of ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital has been released.
The woman was detained on Thursday by detectives from the police's public protection branch.
She is the 19th person to be arrested in the investigation into the County Antrim hospital, which began in 2017.
She has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS), police said.
Last month it was announced that seven people would be prosecuted for a range of offences.
Those offences included alleged ill-treatment and wilful neglect of patients.
The PPS said another eight people had been reported to them in a second investigation file, which remains under consideration.
Muckamore Abbey Hospital is run by the Belfast Health Trust and provides facilities for adults with special needs and learning disabilities.
A major police investigation began in 2017 after allegations of ill-treatment began to emerge.
Police said they reviewed thousands of hours of CCTV footage as part of their investigation.
A damning report into the governance and management of the facility found serious failings.
Following that, Health Minister Robin Swann announced a public inquiry, for which the patients and their relatives have been invited to help set the terms of reference.