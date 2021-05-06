Covid-19: Seven cases of Indian variant found in NI
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI
- Published
Seven cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19 have been detected in Northern Ireland.
It is the first time it has been confirmed in the country.
Three cases were detected in the Republic of Ireland last month.
The Department of Health said contact tracing would be part of assessing the public health risk and that the cases were being investigated by the Public Health Agency and the Regional Virology Laboratory.
There are no further details about where in Northern Ireland the cases have been detected.
'Plans are in place'
In a statement, the chief medical officer said it was "not entirely unexpected".
Dr Michael McBride said: "This news is not entirely unexpected and plans are in place for such an eventuality.
"While preventative measures - including travel restrictions - are very important, the assessment is that these will delay rather than permanently prevent the spread of variants already detected elsewhere on these islands.
"Confirmation of these cases does not mean this variant is going to become the most prevalent or the dominant strain in Northern Ireland.
"It does, however, highlight why caution is still essential in relation to Covid-19."