Lisburn woman, 61, becomes third house fire victim in eight days
- Published
A 61-year-old woman has died following a fire in Lisburn, County Antrim.
Firefighters arrived at a fire at a house in Meadow Crescent at about 06:00 BST on Thursday, however the woman died at the scene.
It was the third fatal house fire in Northern Ireland in the last eight days. The other two victims were both in their 70s.
The fires are believed to have been accidents, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said.
On 28 April, a 74-year-old man died in hospital after a fire at his home in Newtownbutler, County Fermanagh.
Two days later, a 78-year-old man died following a fire at his home in Newry, County Down.
Assistant Chief Fire Officer Paddy Gallagher appealed to the public following the deaths.
"With Covid restrictions still in place preventing household visits, it's more important than ever that we check in with our older family and friends and consider their fire safety," he said.
"This can be done safely via telephone, virtually or by calling outside their home or garden at a safe distance.
"Talk to them about their fire safety and remind them of the importance of testing their smoke alarm once a week, having a bedtime fire safety routine, a fire escape plan and what they should do in an emergency.
"If you have any concerns, do not hesitate to contact us."