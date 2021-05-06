DUP leadership: Nominations closing for leader and deputy posts
By Stephen Walker
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
Nominations will close on Thursday for the posts of leader and deputy leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).
The vacancies come after party leader and First Minister Arlene Foster announced her resignation last week.
Her deputy Lord Dodds said he would also be stepping down.
The two candidates for the DUP's top job, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP, have until 17:00 BST on Thursday to put their names forward.
Those seeking the deputy leadership have to do the same.
Party officials have said candidates should not give interviews about their candidacy.
A majority of the 28 DUP MLAs (Members of the Legislative Assembly) and eight MPs have not made any public declarations of support concerning the leadership race.
But campaigners for both contenders claim their candidate has significant support within the party ranks.
This is all new territory for the party as MLAs and MPs experience their first ever contest.
Their phones have been red hot in recent days with calls from the respective camps.
A majority of those who can vote have not made any public declarations of support so it seems the messages and the-e mails from the candidates' teams will continue.
Some within the party have expressed concerns about how fractious the contest could be so it is understood the candidates will not be giving media interviews about the leadership race.
In order to become party leader, a candidate must secure the support of at least 18 of the party's assembly members and MPs.
The meeting, to be overseen by party chairman Lord Morrow, will be conducted virtually.
Mr Poots began his leadership bid last Thursday, while Sir Jeffrey announced his bid on Monday, on the 100th anniversary of the formation of Northern Ireland.
Speaking in the Northern Ireland Assembly on Tuesday, the Lagan Valley MLA confirmed he had "no desire" to hold the position of first minister should he be elected DUP leader.
It is understood he would like to remain agriculture minister.