DUP leadership: Edwin Poots says 'republican propaganda must be exposed'
By Stephen Walker
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leadership contender Edwin Poots has told party colleagues that if he becomes leader "republican propaganda and populism" must be exposed.
The Stormont agriculture minister made a direct appeal in a letter to the party's electoral college.
The electoral college is made up of MPs and MLAs who will decide the party leadership on 14 May.
Mr Poots said he wants to "restore the party's fortunes and rebuild unionism".
He said that means "taking an innovative approach to leadership".
Mr Poots and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson have announced they wish to succeed Arlene Foster, who announced her resignation last week.
The Lagan Valley MLA (member of the NI Assembly) said if he wins the leadership race there should be "effective running of government through constructive engagement whilst challenging and exposing republican propaganda and populism".
In a glossy four-page document, Mr Poots uses the campaign slogan: "Building a better future for everyone in the union".
On the DUP, he said his party needs to be "restructured and re-energised".
'Systematically undermine the protocol'
The leadership candidate has also confirmed that if elected he would split the jobs of first minister and party leader.
He told MLAs and MPs that "one person simply cannot do justice to both demanding jobs".
Mr Poots said he will lead a campaign against the "undemocratic (Northern Ireland) protocol and systematically undermine and strip away all aspects of it".
The Northern Ireland Protocol is the part of the Brexit deal that created the Irish Sea trade border.
He said he will establish a convention of political and civic unionism to "maximise unionist representation after the 2022 assembly election".
He wants to see the establishment of a pro-union strategic thinktank and a pro-union foundation, which will support projects that he believes can "strengthen the union".
The leadership challenger also told his colleagues that "only by maximising unionism will we silence and repel our opponents and give a resounding response to persistent calls for a divisive and unwanted border poll".
The Lagan Valley MLA also wants to see the unionist cause explained across the world in places such as London, Brussels and North America,
On DUP matters, Edwin Poots said he wants a review of the party to take place to create a "new fit for purpose modern political party".
He also wants to see greater efforts to attract more party members.
Mr Poots added that he has a plan to transform the party functions and structures, and wants to put "democracy back into the Democratic Unionist Party".
On the workings of the Northern Ireland Executive, Edwin Poots said he wants to see assembly committee post holders and ministers who will develop "DUP initiatives covering all aspects of devolved government".
'Politics of persuasion'
Mr Poots has the support of a number of high profile DUP figures in his bid to be leader.
His backers include MPs Ian Paisley and Paul Girvan, and MLAs Mervyn Storey, Paul Frew, Paul Givan, Christopher Stalford and Johnny Buckley.
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the MP for Lagan Valley who is the party's leader at Westminster, also has a number of well known supporters including MPs Gavin Robinson and Jim Shannon. He also has the support of executive ministers Peter Weir and Gordon Lyons.
Sir Jeffrey launched his campaign on Monday in Belfast.
He said he wanted to build a "shared future for Northern Ireland where everyone, regardless of their background, has a part to play in showing the world what we are capable of".
The MP also said the next century would be built on "the politics of persuasion" and that would need "positive leadership, strategy and values".
The election for leader and deputy leader will take place on Friday, 14 May.