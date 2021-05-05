Lu Na McKinney: Murder trial hears from police at Lough Erne scene
- Published
The trial of a man accused of murdering his wife during a boating incident on Lough Erne, County Fermanagh, has heard evidence from police officers at the scene.
Lu Na McKinney, a mother of two, was found in the water off Devenish Island in the early hours of 13 April 2017.
Her 44-year-old husband, Stephen McKinney, from Castletown Square in Fintona, County Tyrone, denies murder.
The couple had hired a cruiser during a family trip.
According to Mr McKinney, she went on deck to secure the mooring ropes after believing the boat had moved.
Her death was originally treated as a tragic drowning accident until a number of witnesses raised suspicions.
Conflicting accounts
Mr McKinney denies the charge and insists he tried to save his wife by jumping in after her when she fell overboard, but she slipped from his grasp.
However, he gave conflicting accounts on what occurred and following intensive investigations, a murder inquiry was launched.
The prosecution said Mr McKinney was a controlling individual who had grown tired of his wife but could not accept she may divorce him.
The trial at Dungannon Crown Court heard evidence from an officer who arrived on the scene and spotted Mrs McKinney in the water.
Using a boat hook, he pulled her closer just as the RNLI Lifeboat approached.
One of the crew assisted to remove Mrs McKinney from the water and it was noted: "She was quite pale. I administered two rescue breaths then carried out chest compressions."
RNLI crew members noticed Mr McKinney on the back of a boat, as Lu Na was lifted from the water.
'He was obviously distressed'
The first crew member described Mr McKinney as standing in "a dressing gown, damp and looking like he'd potentially been in the water".
"He was shaking from head to toe due to a combination of cold and shock. He was constantly asking about Lu Na and was obviously distressed."
At some point, while chest compressions were being carried out, the police officer said he believed he heard her sternum crack and noticed "bubbles coming from her mouth containing a substance".
Mrs McKinney was transferred to the lifeboat and taken to Trory Jetty, where a waiting ambulance took her to South West Acute Hospital.
The officer also requested a separate ambulance for Mr McKinney, suspecting he was suffering from shock and hypothermia. Mr McKinney initially declined the ambulance but then agreed.
Another officer who came aboard the boat found McKinney in an "erratic and emotional" state, the court heard.
"He swung between being numb and pre-occupied with his children and his wife," the officer said.
"He was having difficulty following instructions such as providing the keys to the boat. We wanted to lock it and preserve evidence. When asked, he told us he didn't know where the keys were."
'She can't swim'
Meanwhile, an RNLI crew member recalled Mr McKinney asked several times about his wife's condition and if she was alive.
"At one stage he thought he had seen her move, and I presumed that's when he saw us working on her. I said nothing further about it."
At the hospital, a senior police officer found Mr McKinney "very distressed", with "tears in his eyes".
He recalled that McKinney said: "I tried my best to save her. She can't swim. I heard a splash and I heard 'help' and I jumped in. I had hold of her and tried to pull her up. I had hold of the boat. She kept pulling me down. I tried my best. I'm not a good swimmer. That's why the children are learning to swim."
He said Mr McKinney also told him: "I'm supposed to be a man. I should have saved her. If only she was wearing a lifejacket. There [were] only two in the boat, but they were in with the children in case the boat sank. They were supposed to throw two more in, but they didn't. I should have saved her."
The doctor enquired what had happened and was told by McKinney: "We were having a quiet evening on the boat. We played Monopoly and had a few beers. She said the boat was moving but I said it wasn't. She was very fussy. She argued with me and went out to check the ropes. I heard her shout and I went to help."
He later told the officer: "It's our wedding anniversary on 12 May, but we went out on a boat a month early as I'm not available in May. We would have been 14 years married."
The trial continues.