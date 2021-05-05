Failure to attend north-south meetings 'unacceptable' - Irish PM
By Shane Harrison
BBC News Dublin Correspondent
- Published
It is "not acceptable" that there has been a pulling back from meetings involving ministers from Belfast and Dublin, the taoiseach (Irish PM) has said.
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) politicians have failed to attend recent virtual cross-border meetings.
First Minister Arlene Foster attended a rescheduled meeting on Wednesday.
It involved Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon and her Irish counterpart.
Last month, the DUP was criticised for not taking part in a meeting of the North-South Ministerial Council (NSMC) between Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon and Irish Transport Minister Eamon Ryan.
At the time, Ms Mallon claimed the meeting had been "blocked from proceeding because no accompanying unionist minister would make themselves available".
But Mrs Foster said that the agenda had not been agreed with her office and that a minister was not available.
She also said that there had been much "misplaced" and "mischievous" commentary that the party was refusing to attend meetings between the Northern Ireland Executive and the Irish government.
The NSMC is the main body for cross-border co-operation between the governments of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Later in the month, a meeting involving Economy Minister Diane Dodds went ahead, but a later meeting involving Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots was cancelled as the latter did not go.
It is understood some MLAs who signed a vote of no confidence in Arlene Foster's leadership last week raised concerns about the party's involvement in north south discussions.
Under the party's five-point plan in protest at post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland, DUP ministers are refusing to take part in north-south engagement where the protocol is being discussed.
Meanwhile, Taoiseach (Irish prime pinister) Michéal Martin also described an Irish language act for Northern Ireland as "important" because it embodies the principle of parity of esteem.
Opportunities
He said such an act should not be political as "it sheds light on a culture" and provides opportunities.
The taoiseach told the Dáil (Irish parliament) that he and his UK counterpart Boris Johnson had agreed to meet in person as soon as circumstances allow.
He also said that that he wanted to see a meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference take place at an early stage.
He and the Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald both told the house that they met the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis on Wednesday morning ahead of Mr Lewis' private meeting with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.
She said she told Mr Lewis there needed to be delivery on an Irish language act and the Stormont House legacy arrangements as part of the New Decade New Approach that saw the return of devolution.