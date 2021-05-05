Enniskillen man James Balmer charged with indecent assault
- Published
An 85-year-old man has appeared in court charged in connection with an investigation into historical sexual abuse in County Fermanagh.
James Balmer from Cherrryville in Enniskillen faces five charges of indecent assault relating to two males.
The offences are alleged to have taken place between 1988 and 1990.
Appearing at Enniskillen Magistrates' Court via video link from his solicitor's office, Mr Balmer confirmed he understood the charges.
He declined to say anything in answer to the charges, give evidence or call witnesses.
A district judge remanded him on bail of £500 to appear at Dungannon Crown Court on 10 June.
A defence application for a reporting restriction was refused.
Police have carried out a major investigation over the past 18 months after victims of alleged abuse in County Fermanagh told their stories to The Impartial Reporter newspaper.