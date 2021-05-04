Covid-19: No further coronavirus-related deaths in NI
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No Covid-19-related deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, meaning the total number of deaths remains 2,146.
Another 83 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
That takes the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began to 120,501.
There are 62 people with Covid-19 are in hospitals in Northern Ireland - seven of them are in intensive care units and five are being ventilated.
Vaccines
A total of 945,320 people in Northern Ireland have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 438,228 have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is 1,383,584.
No Covid-19-related deaths were recorded in the Republic of Ireland on Monday, meaning the country's death toll remains 4,906.
Another 453 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
That takes the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began to 250,290.
There are 127 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland - 41 of them are in intensive care units.
Vaccines
As of 1 May, 1,146,562 people in the Republic of Ireland had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 445,326 people have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 1,591,888.
