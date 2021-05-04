Brexit: Edwin Poots threatens legal action over NI Protocol
- Published
Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has threatened legal action over the post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland.
On Tuesday he said that a senior barrister has been instructed to examine the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Mr Poots told the Stormont assembly he would start judicial proceedings once the examination was complete.
The Protocol is the part of the Brexit deal which created the Irish Sea trade border.
It is opposed by Northern Ireland's unionist parties which have said it undermines their place in the UK.
Under the terms of the Brexit withdrawal treaty, the Protocol can only be removed by a majority vote of the assembly, with one due in 2024.
Mr Poots, who is also a contender for the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leadership, told the assembly that "ultimately the Protocol needs to go".
He said that in January, he had asked his officials to get an opinion on the Protocol from a senior QC, who has been appointed and is scrutinising the legislation.
"On completion, it is my intention to lodge judicial proceedings against the Protocol," Mr Poots said.
"I would hope that the Department for Economy and Department for Health - because this is having major implications for medicines and medical devices - will join with us in taking an action against the European Union and UK government for the damage that it is inflicting on all of the people of Northern Ireland."
Mr Poots also confirmed that he had "no desire" to hold the position of first minister should he be elected DUP leader.
