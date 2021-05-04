Covid-19: Rules on care home and hospital visits eased
By Lesley Anne McKeown
BBC News NI
- Published
Changes to hospital and care home visiting in Northern Ireland will take effect from this Friday, the Department of Health has announced.
The new rules apply to care settings such as maternity, hospitals, hospices and care homes and will be rolled out in four-week blocks.
Health Minister Robin Swann said visiting had only been restricted because it was "absolutely necessary".
The time was now right to carefully reintroduce visiting, he said.
The first phase of changes will involve care home visits being increased from one to two a week, each lasting for one hour.
This could rise to three hour-long visits a week after a review in two weeks' time.
Children will also be permitted to visit and hand-holding will be allowed, although aprons and masks will still have to be worn according to the guidance.
Residents may resume outdoor trips without having to isolate on their return, bringing Northern Ireland into line with other parts of the UK.
The move has been welcomed as a "step in the right direction" by Older People's Commissioner Eddie Lynch.
"The importance of having frequent, personal contact with family and the impact this has on the health and wellbeing of older people is well documented," he said.
"I understand there will be some people who feel that the scale and pace of change is not quick enough.
"However, I believe this pathway offers a balanced and measured approach where visitation rights are being increased at a pace proportionate to the level of risk."
From Friday, hospital patients will be allowed to have one daily visit from two people from up to two households.
Women can be accompanied by a nominated partner for any pregnancy-related appointments as well as from the induction of labour to up to three hours after birth.
The changes come as Department of Health data shows that more than 1.3 million people in Northern Ireland have had a Covid-19 vaccine.
That figure includes 945,320 first doses and 438,228 second doses.
Uptake among the over 80s is at 100% while about 85% of those aged between 50 and 59 years old have had the jab.
In February, restrictions banning visits in all but the most limited circumstances were relaxed slightly to allow one visit by one person a week.
At that time, the health minister described the move as a "milestone".
At a briefing for journalists on Tuesday, Bob Brown, director of primary care and older people's services at the Western Health Trust, said easing the restrictions was about balancing the "human right to visit" with the risk of infection.
He said the process would be "cautious" and "sensible".