Muckamore Abbey Hospital: Woman, 42, arrested over abuse allegations
By Lesley-Anne McKeown
BBC News NI
- Published
A 42-year-old woman has been arrested by detectives investigating allegations of ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.
She was detained in the Antrim Area this morning (Tues May 4) by officers from the PSNI's public protection unit.
She is the 18th person to be arrested in the investigation, which began in 2017.
Last month it was announced that seven people would be prosecuted for a range of offences.
These offences included alleged ill-treatment and wilful neglect of patients.
The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said another eight people had been reported to them in a second investigation file, which remains under consideration.
Muckamore, on the outskirts of Antrim, is run by the Belfast Health Trust and provides facilities for adults with special needs and learning disabilities.
A major police investigation was launched in 2017, after allegations of ill-treatment began to emerge.
Police said they reviewed thousands of hours of CCTV footage as part of their investigation.
A damning report into the governance and management of the facility found serious failings.
Following that, the health minister announced a public inquiry, for which the patients and their relatives have been invited to help set the terms of reference.