DUP leadership: Sir Jeffrey Donaldson due to declare bid
- Published
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is expected to announce his bid to become the next leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on Monday.
It means there would be a leadership contest for the first time in the DUP's 50-year history.
Arlene Foster is to step down as party leader at the end of May, and as NI's first minister at the end of June.
Stormont's Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots declared last week that he would run for the DUP leadership.
If successful, Mr Poots would split the role of party leader from first minister with MLAs being consulted about the ministerial team.
In a statement to the Sunday Life, Mr Poots' campaign team said the role of leader would involve rebuilding the party's core.
BBC News NI understands that Mr Poots would want to remain as Agriculture Minister, if he wins the party leadership.
At the weekend, his campaign manager, MLA Paul Frew, said Mr Poots had received the backing of the majority of the party's MPs and MLAs who make up the electoral college.
However, Sir Jeffrey has also received significant endorsements, according to his team.
Sources close to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told Sunday Politics he will enter the race to to be the next DUP leader on Monday, Northern Ireland's centenary.
It is understood that Sir Jeffrey will have the support of East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson who will not run for leader.
In order to become party leader, the winning candidate will need to secure the support of at least 18 of the party's MLAs and MPs.
It could be a very close race
Sources close to Sir Jeffrey described support he has received from within the party so far as "more than encouraging".
He's due to officially throw his hat into the ring later this morning.
It means for the first time that there would be a formal contest, not a coronation, to become leader.
Edwin Poots has already hit the ground running with his campaign.
It could be a very close race.
To make matters more interesting both politicians share not just the same constituency of Lagan Valley, but an office building too.