One further Covid-19 related death reported in NI
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
One further Covid-19-related death has been recorded in Northern Ireland by the Department of Health, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,146.
Another 69 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
It means the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began has risen to 120,354.
Last updated 2 May at 14:45 BST
The Department of Health's Covid-19 statistics dashboard is no longer updated at weekends.
The most recent information, published on Friday afternoon, showed there were 60 people in hospitals with Covid-19.
Eight of those patients were in intensive care units and four were being ventilated.
Last updated 30 April at 14:15 BST
Vaccines
A total of 926,797 people in Northern Ireland have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 414,884 have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is 1,341,681.
Last updated 30 April at 14.15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Three more Covid-19-related deaths were recorded in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, meaning the country's total number of deaths has risen to 4,906.
Another 569 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
There are 123 people with Covid-19 in hospitals - 41 of them are in intensive care.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Republic of Ireland is 249,437.
Last updated on 1 May at 16:20 local time
Vaccines
As of 29 April, 1,097,742 people had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 430,102 people have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 1,527,844.
Last updated on 1 May at 16:20 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland