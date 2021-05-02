Fintona: Teenager charged over attack on police officers
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with assault on police in connection with an incident in which two police officers were assaulted on Friday.
One officer was knocked unconscious, and a second punched at a bar in Fintona, County Tyrone.
It happened as police responded to a report of underage drinking and alleged Covid-19 rule breaches.
Police said there were about 150 people present when they entered the premises.
The boy is also charged with resisting police and disorderly behaviour.
The bar was issued with a warning and £1,000 fine.
The boy is due to appear before Omagh Youth Court on 19 May.