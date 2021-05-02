DUP leadership: Poots 'does not want NI first minister post'
Edwin Poots will split the role of party leader from first minister, if he is successful in his bid to lead the Democratic Unionist Party.
Confirming the proposal to BBC News NI, his spokesperson said MLAs would be consulted about the ministerial team.
Sources close to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told Sunday Politics he will enter the race to to be the next DUP leader on Monday, NI's centenary,
Arlene Foster is to step down as party leader at the end of May.
Mrs Foster, who announced her resignation on Wednesday, will then step down as Northern Ireland's first minister at the end of June.
So far, Mr Poots, who is Stormont's agriculture minister, is the only person to officially announce their candidacy for DUP leader.
In a statement to the Sunday Life, his campaign team said the role of leader would involve rebuilding the party's core.
BBC News NI understands that Mr Poots would want to remain as Agriculture Minister, if he wins the party leadership.
On Saturday his campaign manager, MLA Paul Frew, said Mr Poots had received the backing of the majority of the party's MPs and MLAs who make up the electoral college.
However, PA reported that sources said Sir Jeffrey had also received significant endorsements.
"He has very strong support from the parliamentary team and has more firm commitments from MLAs than Mr Poots," they said.
It is understood that Sir Jeffrey will have the support of East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson who will not run for leader.
In order to become party leader, the winning candidate will need to secure the support of at least 18 of the party's MLAs and MPs.
