Covid-19: NI keeps moving in right direction in fightback
By Eunan McConville
BBC News
- Published
Northern Ireland has taken significant steps on its way out of the Covid-19 lockdown with the return of non-essential shopping, gyms, swimming pools and the limited opening of hospitality.
The available data shows that Northern Ireland continues to move in the right direction.
Close to a million people have been vaccinated; fewer are in hospital with the virus; and the death rate is low.
Northern Ireland has the highest infection rate in the UK but that is still relatively low, especially compared with previous months.
Vaccinations
There are 926,767 people in Northern Ireland who have received a vaccine jab.
By any measure, Northern Ireland's vaccination programme has been very successful and remains one of the best in the world.
According to figures published by the UK government, Wales has vaccinated the largest proportion of its adult population, with England, Scotland and Northern Ireland all being very similar.
The following are the latest figures for adult populations to have received at least one dose of vaccine:
- UK - 65%
- England - 64.7%
- Scotland - 63.2%
- Wales - 72.6%
- Northern Ireland - 63.8%
The Republic of Ireland's equivalent percentage for the adult population is 28.3%.
Northern Ireland's Department of Health has started to publish some vaccine uptake data - something that Scotland and Wales have been doing for some time.
This data is important, not just in understanding who has got a vaccine jab but also who hasn't.
The Department of Health plans to update its vaccination dashboard on a daily basis and it's understood that more detailed statistics will be made available in due course.
The figures show that Northern Ireland has a very high level - in excess of 95% - of vaccinated people aged 60 and over.
Given that those people would be at a higher risk from the virus, that is very positive.
Everyone aged 80 or over is recorded as having had at least one vaccine dose and uptake has also been high for people in their 50s.
Levels are lower in groups below the age of 50, but that's hardly surprising given that some of these age bands have been called forward for vaccination very recently.
Interestingly, some of the new information gives an idea of how our vaccination programme is performing in comparison with initial projections by the department.
In the first month of the vaccine rollout, fewer doses than officials had hoped for were being administered - in short, we started slower than we should have.
But by mid-January, the rollout had caught up with expectations and very quickly overtook them.
According to the numbers on the vaccination dashboard, Northern Ireland has been - and continues - exceeding those initial expectations.
For example, the initial estimate was that we would have had about 740,000 doses given out by the end of April.
In reality, there have been more than 1,300,000 doses given.
The newly published information indicates that about 55% of doses administered so far have been AstraZeneca - the rest have been the Pfizer vaccine.
Also contained in the updated dashboard is the ability to find out how many people in your postcode area have had a jab.
The department's figures, however, do not include the population estimate or uptake rate for any postcodes but it can be worked out using latest postcode population estimates by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).
Let's take BT32 - in and around Banbridge, County Down - as an example.
Based on the figures above, there have been 18,446 vaccinations in an estimated population of 26,460.
That gives BT32 a 70% vaccine uptake rate amongst its overall population.
It's a bit harder to get a precise idea of the percentage among the adult population.
But given that Nisra estimates about 26% of the population in BT32 to be under the age of 20, it would be a safe guess that more than 80% of adults in the postcode have had a jab.
Infection rates
Northern Ireland's infection rate is higher than those in Great Britain but lower than that in the Republic of Ireland.
That has been the case for about a fortnight.
And while Northern Ireland has the highest infection rate in the UK, it is still much, much lower than it was in the darkest days of the winter surge.
It is also the case that Northern Ireland's higher rate is being driven by a few areas - notably the council areas of Derry City and Strabane, and Mid Ulster.
These are the latest infection rates - per 100,000 population - as published by the UK government, taking in the seven days up until 25 April:
- UK - 23.9
- England - 23.9
- Scotland - 25.8
- Wales - 11.6
- Northern Ireland - 37.2
The most recent data from the Department of Health (up until 29 April) indicates that Northern Ireland's infection rate is starting to fall slowly.
The Republic of Ireland does not publish infection rates in the same way as the UK but it can be worked out from the published figures - for the seven days up to 25 April it was 62.7.
Generally, infection rates in the Republic of Ireland have fallen slightly but remain stubbornly high in east Donegal - about five times higher than Ireland's national rate.
Testing statistics in Northern Ireland paint a positive picture.
We have been testing a lot of people each week - about 50,000 - and the number of positive tests has been quite low.
About one in every 78 people tested over the past week had the virus - that's about 1.3%.
For context, more than one in every four people tested in the middle of January got a positive result for the virus.
Hospital admissions
The number of people with coronavirus in Northern Ireland's hospitals continues to fall slowly.
There are 60 people with the virus in our hospitals.
At the height of the peak in January, there were more than 1,000.
Numbers in intensive care units (ICU) have consistently been between five and 10 for three weeks now.
At one point, more than 70 people were in ICU.
On average about three or four people who have tested positive with the virus are being admitted to Northern Ireland's hospitals each day.
That low admission rate should mean that the numbers of Covid-positive inpatients should continue to fall.
And in theory that further reduction should be seen, eventually, in ICU wards.
Deaths
Figures from the Department of Health show that Northern Ireland's death rate has continued to fall.
It is now similar to what we saw towards the end of September last year.
On average, Northern Ireland has been reporting a death every two days or so.
The number of death certificates recorded by Nisra (for the week up until 23 April) which mentioned coronavirus has also fallen.
Those low rates reflect the experience of many places in the UK.
BBC data analysis shows that about a third of the UK's population lives in areas which did not report any deaths in April.
Without doubt, the UK's successful vaccination rollout has helped to save lives and cut the death rate.