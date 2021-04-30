Lu Na McKinney: Trial hears 999 recording from Lough Erne boat
The trial of a man accused of murdering his wife during a boating trip on Lough Erne, County Fermanagh, has heard a recording of the emergency call he made to police after she entered the water.
Stephen McKinney, 44, of Castletown Square in Fintona, County Fermanagh, is accused of murdering Lu Na McKinney on a date between 11 and 14 April 2017.
The couple were on a family trip ahead of their wedding anniversary.
They had hired a cruiser from Manor House Marine.
They moored at Devenish Island for the night and it was there that Mrs McKinney entered the water.
Mr McKinney denies murdering her.
He says his wife went on deck to secure the mooring ropes after believing the boat had moved.
The death was originally treated as a tragic drowning accident until a number of witnesses raised suspicions.
Mr McKinney is adamant he tried to save his wife when she fell overboard, but the court heard he gave conflicting accounts on what occurred.
Following intensive investigations, a murder inquiry was launched.
The prosecution contends Mr McKinney is a controlling man who killed his wife after he tired of her but was unwilling to accept she might divorce him.
A recording of the 999 call was played to Dungannon Crown Court, in which he pleaded with police to send help.
'I tried to help her'
Gasping for breath and sobbing, he said: "My wife fell in the water and I can't see her."
He said she had no lifejacket on as there were only two on the boat and he had given them to the children.
"I want to go into the water to look for her," he said.
"I'm going to back in the water to get her. I need to go in. I can't see her. I jumped in and tried to help her when she fell."
The call handler asked how Mrs McKinney came to be in the water, to which Mr McKinney replied: "She thought the boat was moving. She went to check the ropes. And then she fell and I can't see her. I can't see her. Please come quickly."
He confirmed the children were asleep on the boat, repeating: "I need to go and find her. I need to get my wife."
The call handler discouraged Mr McKinney from going back into the water, telling him to be mindful of his children's safety and his need to remain calm for them.
'I had hold of her'
He instructed Mr McKinney to go to the cabin and activate the radio, but Mr McKinney said he could not find it, nor could he find any flares.
He said: "She fell in, so I jumped in. I caught hold of her and I tried to pull her up.
"I got her up and she pulled me down. I had hold of her but she went down."
The call handler told him to get warm clothes and put the lights of the boat on to assist search crews in locating him.
McKinney later said he had found a flare and described Mrs McKinney as wearing a black coat "to keep her warm", T-shirt and trousers.
The call handler instructed McKinney to set off the flare, but the police rescue boat came into sight before he did.
Mr McKinney then said: "I see her. I see her. I see my wife in the water. I see her. She's in the water."
His voice then became a coarse whisper and the call handler advised him to stay on the boat with his children, and speak with police.
The call was terminated as police came aboard Mr McKinney's boat.
The trial will resume on Tuesday.