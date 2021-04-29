Lu Na McKinney murder trial witness denies misleading police
A murder trial witness has rejected a claim he tried to mislead police about life jacket checks on a boat hired by a man later accused of killing his wife.
Lu Na McKinney, 35, died on a boating holiday in County Fermanagh in 2017.
Her husband Stephen McKinney, 44, from Castletown Square, Fintona, is on trial for her murder but denies the charge.
A marine engineer/sailing instructor told the court it was "my fault" no children's life jackets were onboard but said he did not falsify documents.
When the witness was further questioned about his failure to check that the children had life jackets, he pointed out to the court: "It wasn't a child who drowned."
Mr and Mrs McKinney and their two children had travelled to Lough Erne for an Easter holiday in April 2017, hiring a cruiser from Manor House Marina.
They moored the boat at Devenish Island for the night and it was there that Mrs McKinney's body was found in the water.
Her husband denies murder, having alleged that Mrs McKinney fell overboard accidentally after going on deck to secure mooring ropes.
On the third day of the murder trial, Dungannon Crown Court heard from the engineer who had demonstrated how to use the hired vessel and told the family how to moor the boat.
In his evidence, the engineer accepted he did not check the life jackets on board the cruiser before it left the marina and had not completed routine paperwork known as a boat acceptance certificate.
The court heard that as there were no child-sized life jackets onboard any vessel at the marina, Mr McKinney was told to obtain them from the reception prior to taking out the boat, and the witness believed Mr McKinney had done that.
"You have to trust people if they say they are going to get them, especially with children," the engineer said.
"The parents put the jackets on them. I check they fit physically but this time I forgot to do it."
A defence lawyer asked the witness why he did not report that to police at the time of Mrs McKinney's death.
The engineer replied: "I told them what I thought had happened… I said straightaway there were only two life jackets."
Mr McKinney's lawyer then told the witness: "But you knew this was all down to your failure to provide them and ensure they were fitted."
He responded: "It wasn't a child who drowned."
The engineer was then questioned about the boat acceptance certificate, which he admitted filling out after finding out about Mrs McKinney's death.
The defence asked why he had dated the form 12 April 2017 when the paperwork was completed on 13 April.
"That's the day the boat went out," the engineer replied.
"Were you making this look like the certificate applied to that boat?" the defence asked.
"It couldn't have. Stephen (McKinney's) signature isn't on it. If I'd wanted to falsify a document, I'd have signed his name", the witness said.
Then the defendant's lawyer said: "You knew fine well you have messed up. You overlooked the life jacket situation and you set about creating this form, knowing it was false.
"Then you told the police inaccurate and misleading information, to the effect you had sent my client to get the life jackets."
The engineer responded: "We'd both agreed there were no life jackets for the children and he said he would sort it out."
The defence lawyer continued to press the witness, saying: "Between the false document and your misleading statements, you were suggesting my client and/or his family were at fault.
"You were trying to avoid the blame you now accept. You misled the police."
The engineer rejected the allegation, saying: "I accepted the blame from the start - I told them there were only two life jackets. That's obviously my fault.
"I told the police that. I am responsible for not putting the other two on."
The trial continues.