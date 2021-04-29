Covid-19: 'Majority' of hospitality sector fails reopening checks
- Published
The majority of hospitality businesses have failed last-minute inspections for reopening as the Covid-19 lockdown eases, an industry body has said.
Outdoor restaurants, bars and pubs in Northern Ireland are set to reopen on Friday under the new regulations.
But Hospitality Ulster said there was "chaos" over the implementation of the rules for the sector.
It said many venues had been told their outdoor seating areas did not adhere to guidelines from the Stormont executive.
The Department of Health said the general rule of thumb was that outdoor premises should not be more than 50% enclosed.
Councils are conducting the inspections of hospitality businesses in their area.
Hospitality Ulster chief executive Colin Neill said the situation was a "direct slap in the face" for the industry on the eve of reopening and called for a "common sense" approach.
"It's chaos right across the province as a result of the executive office refusing to engage for months," he said.
"This could have been avoided if rules had been communicated earlier - there is no excuse for no engagement."
The Beannchor Group has said 10 of its 12 venues would not be able to reopen due to failed inspections.
It owns Belfast venues such as the Dirty Onion, the National, and the Ulster Sports Club.
Connell Wolsey, a director of the group, said the inspection failures had "hit us substantially".
"In the last lockdown we were inspected 50 times and we passed every single time," he said.
"Even the chief medical officer and the chief constable were happy with the levels we had gone to."
He said that although the regulations for the sector had not changed, it appeared thatBelfast City Council and the Stormont executive had "decided to enforce them in a different way".
His group spent £40,000 to install a retractable awning at one venue before opening on Friday only to be told it could be used as it created an enclosed space.
"They're treating a picnic parasol as a roof - it's just a nonsensical reading of the law," he said.
He said that without the use of parasols, many hospitality businesses "will have to base their opening hours on the weather forecast".