Larne: Cars destroyed in arson attack on police officer's home
There has been an arson attack on the home of a serving police officer in Larne, County Antrim.
Three cars parked in the driveway of the property on the Glenarm Road were set on fire on Thursday morning.
The officer, his wife and daughter who were in the house at the time were not injured.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are investigating a motive for the attack.
A line of inquiry will be the possible involvement of the South East Antrim UDA (Ulster Defence Association), a loyalist paramilitary gang.
The organisation was behind recent rioting in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.
At the time, the police believed it was linked to a crackdown on its criminal activities.
'Completely reckless attack'
But it is not yet clear what the motive was for the arson attack on the officer's home.
Police said that at about 01:45 BST on Thursday, they received a report of three cars on fire at the property.
They said all three cars were destroyed as a result.
The fire had also caused scorch damage to the dwelling.
PSNI Det Ch Insp Dunny McCubbin said: "We are investigating this as an incident of arson.
"This was a completely reckless attack which could have had serious consequences.
"Thankfully, no injuries have been reported in what was a terrifying ordeal for the officer and his family.
"There are no words to describe those who would set fire to vehicles in the dark of night outside a family home when the occupants were asleep inside.
"Their actions stand in stark contrast to the officer who everyday serves our community with dignity, respect and courtesy."