Covid-19: Independent retailers in NI 'nervous but excited' to reopen
By Damien Edgar
BBC News NI
- Published
Small independent retailers are among those reopening their doors on Friday for the first time since Christmas.
Shops not considered essential have been subject to the lockdown restrictions since 26 December.
Click and collect services have been allowed for some of that period.
Bookshop owner Jenni Doherty says reopening is like "being excited for going on holiday, but you're maybe a bit nervous about flying".
Jenni, whose shop is in Londonderry, told BBC News NI there was an element of "anticipation but trepidation" as business owners get ready to reopen after being closed for so long.
"All of us in retail might be feeling a bit rusty," she said.
"If I'm being honest I'm hoping folks won't bombard the shops this Friday - I'm not expecting it to be busy, it's more about seeing faces back.
"I would say to people maybe add on a wee bit of extra time to do their shopping and be a bit patient."
Although online orders during lockdown helped Jenni's business survive lockdown, she said she looked forward to "face to face connection and all the things that go with that."
For Brenda O'Donnell, there were many changes during the long lockdown, as she focussed on meeting orders through her website.
Her clothing shop in Omagh, County Tyrone, became "almost like a warehouse" with orders made on the phone and online.
"Because there was no click-and-collect for so long, we were doing deliveries, so we actually upped or service," she said.
She said she believed the wider reopening of shops was good for the health of high streets and that it would be good to have a bit of "buzz" around towns again.
"I can't wait to get the doors open, to see the footfall and even to have a bit of buzz in the street," she said.
"You do actually miss the social end of things.
"We have a ladies and a children's boutique and there are a lot of our customers who don't shop online, so we haven't had that interaction with them."
In Lisburn, County Antrim, Rosaleen Stewart has been busy preparing to welcome back her customer base, which she says includes some older people who would not be confident accessing a website or online shop.
She said her business had missed out on the traditional seasonal boost of Valentine's Day, Mother's Day and Easter.
She said stock ordered for the summer was around the theme of staycations.
"I've brought in a lot of beach, caravan and camping-themed stuff," she said.
"I think people are going to be spending more time at home. I could do with another week to get the shop ready, but it'll be open and presentable and I'll be glad to get the doors open.
"It'll be good to see everybody back in again."
For all three shopkeepers, the challenge of running online sales since Christmas has meant working longer hours than normal, with customers contacting them late at night or in the early hours of the morning.
Friday, they hope, will mark a welcome return to more normalised hours.