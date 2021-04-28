Dungiven: Two men arrested over police officer bomb attempt released
- Published
Two men who were arrested by police investigating a bomb which was left near a policewoman's car at her home near Dungiven, County Londonderry, have been released.
The explosive device was found attached to a container of flammable liquid close to the part-time officer's car in Ballyquin Road.
A 47-year-old man had been arrested in the Dungiven on Monday and a 48-year-old man was detained in Feeny.
The investigation is ongoing.
The 48-year-old man was further arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug, he was released on bail pending further enquiries.
Detectives believe the New IRA was responsible for what it described as an attempt to kill the officer and her young daughter.