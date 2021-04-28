Man arrested over £825k of Class B drugs
A man has been arrested in Belfast after a quantity of Class B drugs with a street value of about £150,000 was recovered by police.
He was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs and intent to supply.
The 35-year-old was then further arrested in connection with a seizure of Class B drugs with a street-value of £675,000 earlier in the year and possession of false identity documents.
He was arrested in Belfast on Tuesday.
Another man, aged 62, was also arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs and intent to supply in relation to the seizure of the drugs worth £150,000.
Police carried out searches of a vehicle and a house in the area on Tuesday prior to the arrests.
The men remain in police custody.