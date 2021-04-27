Lu Na McKinney murder: Husband on trial over boating holiday death
By Julian Fowler
BBC News NI South-West Reporter
- Published
A County Tyrone man has gone on trial accused of murdering his wife during a boating holiday on Lough Erne.
The body of 35-year-old Lu Na McKinney was found in the water close to a jetty at Devenish Island in County Fermanagh in April 2017.
Her husband Stephen McKinney, 44, from Castletown Square in Fintona, claims she drowned in a tragic accident.
The trial at Dungannon Crown Court is expected to hear evidence from 70 witnesses and last up to 10 weeks.