Lu Na McKinney murder: Husband on trial over boating holiday death

By Julian Fowler
BBC News NI South-West Reporter

Published
image copyrightPacemaker
image captionStephen McKinney denies murdering his wife Lu Na McKinney

A County Tyrone man has gone on trial accused of murdering his wife during a boating holiday on Lough Erne.

The body of 35-year-old Lu Na McKinney was found in the water close to a jetty at Devenish Island in County Fermanagh in April 2017.

Her husband Stephen McKinney, 44, from Castletown Square in Fintona, claims she drowned in a tragic accident.

The trial at Dungannon Crown Court is expected to hear evidence from 70 witnesses and last up to 10 weeks.

