Arlene Foster: Letter of no confidence sent to DUP MLAs
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) assembly members are being asked to sign a letter of no confidence in party leader Arlene Foster, the BBC understands.
The letter is being circulated among the DUP assembly team.
There has been no official statement from the party.
One assembly member told the BBC he was presented with the motion earlier on Tuesday but declined to say if he signed it.
Earlier, Mrs Foster, who is also Northern Ireland's first minister, played down suggestions her leadership of the party was under threat.
It followed a report in the Newsletter, which said there was internal party unrest over her leadership.
But Mrs Foster said stories on leadership "come up from time to time".
"So we'll just deal with it and move on because I've bigger things to do, including getting us through this Covid pandemic, including listening to the concerns of working-class communities," she said.
