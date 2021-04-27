No plans to shut any NI hospitals, says Robin Swann
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI
The health minister has said there are no plans to close any hospitals in Northern Ireland.
Robin Swann was speaking during a debate in the Assembly about the Downe Hospital in Downpatrick.
He warned against "petty, point-scoring politics" when it comes to reform of the health service.
He said change was needed to the health service, but there was no plan, "hidden or otherwise, to close, downgrade or run down any hospital".
"That does not mean that every single hospital will remain frozen in time," he told Assembly members.
"It does not mean that all services will be delivered in exactly the same way until the end of time."
The debate was called by Colin McGrath MLA of the SDLP, who said people had accepted the temporary reconfiguration of services during the Covid-19 pandemic.
When Robin Swann stood up in the Assembly on Tuesday he probably hoped his script would be a scene-setter for a new blockbuster movie.
But instead the reaction from some MLAs made it feel like the remake of an old motion picture with some familiar cast even making an appearance.
The theme of Tuesday's debate was the future of the Downe Hospital in Downpatrick.
While the Downe was the main talking point, it formed the basis for a wider discussion about the future of the health service.
Yes, we have been here before, in fact many times, but this speech felt different - after all Robin Swann has said publicly that he is the man to make changes and will not shy away from making those difficult decisions.
The speech was hard-hitting. But sadly the reaction to it was familiar - politicians do not want to make changes to health services in their constituency. Closing hospitals - even changing them - is not a vote winner.
Again we heard that the future of the health service should not become a political football, we all know that with local elections just a year away it probably will.
Tuesday's debate was just a discussion and it will not change anything.
If Northern Ireland's politicians want the health service to remain the same - as Robin Swann has advised - that will mean waiting lists continuing to grow.
Robin Swann has been in the lead role now for over a year.
In a parting quip to members he urged caution as he reminded them that next year any one of them may have to take the principal part instead - but who will be so brave?
Services suspended
Emergency services at the Downe were suspended in March 2020, as the health service, including the South Eastern Trust, reconfigured to meet the demands of the pandemic.
These services were due to return in October last year, but instead, an urgent care centre was opened, offering appointments five days a week.
The hospital's minor injuries unit provides cover during the day at weekends.
The South Eastern Trust, which runs the hospital, had said it could not restore emergency services to pre-Covid levels because of staffing challenges, and could not confirm when A&E would be reinstated at the Downe.
"We put our faith and our goodwill in the minister," Colin McGrath MLA said, adding that the people of south Down had played their part "fair and square".
"I want to know when we will get our emergency department back," the SDLP MLA said.
His call was echoed by the former health minister and DUP MLA for South Down, Jim Wells, who said he hoped the health minister was "building up" to announcing a date for the return of services.
'Conversation in isolation'
Instead, Robin Swann said the "constant talking down of the breadth of services that are already available" was the biggest threat to the Downe Hospital, and there could not be a "conversation in isolation" about one hospital.
"We should not remain wedded to a 20th century way of doing things."
The health minister has previously stated that in future, people will have to travel to access services, in a move to regional rather than local provision.
Robin Swann has already announced the creation of a day procedure centre at the Lagan Valley Hospital in Lisburn, with orthopaedic hubs to open at the Musgrave and Altnagelvin sites.