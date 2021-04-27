Joe McCann: Policeman gives evidence at Official IRA man murder trial
- Published
A plain-clothed police officer tried to arrest an Official IRA man moments before he was shot dead in 1972, a court has heard.
The 24-year-old was shot in disputed circumstances at Joy Street in the Markets area of Belfast, on 15 April.
'Policeman B', as he's known, said he approached Mr McCann saying: "I'm a police officer - take your hands out of your pockets."
Joe McCann refused and pushed him, Belfast Crown Court was told.
In a statement, the RUC man said that he shouted "halt, halt, halt" and heard "several other shouts of halts".
"Suddenly there was gunfire from behind me and Joe McCann fell to the ground," his statement said.
Policeman B told the court he knew "McCann was a three-star suspect on the Army's wanted list".
Two former paratroopers, who are on trial accused of murdering Joe McCann, have denied the charges.
The soldiers, known to the court as Soldiers A and C, admit opening fire on him as he ran along Joy Street.
They claim they acted within the Army's rules of engagement.