Parking charges: NI cities at 'disadvantage' due to on-street charges
By Richard Morgan
BBC News NI business reporter
- Published
Business groups in Newry and Lisburn have said the cities are at a competitive disadvantage due to on-street car parking charges.
They want one-hour free parking schemes to be introduced, which they say other towns and cities operate.
Newry, Lisburn and Belfast are the only three controlled parking zones in Northern Ireland.
The Department for Infrastructure said removing charges could encourage increases in town centre traffic.
Eamonn Connolly from Newry Business Improvement District (Bid) said parking influenced how shoppers decided where to visit.
'Fair solution'
"We have just carried out a consultation with 270 businesses and parking is the number one issue that emerged," Mr Connolly told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"Prior to lockdown we would survey 150 shoppers monthly and parking is a fundamental part of their retail experience.
"We are constantly urging the Department for Infrastructure to introduce a fair solution, particularly at this time for reopening and the pressure on our town and city centres.
"It would make a fundamental difference in relation to fairness and access.
Mr Connolly said the businesses were not looking for all-day free parking but rather "a fair system that allows [them] to maximise [their] estate".
"We have a strong belief in our offering in Newry but we just ask that we can compete on a level playing field," he added.
'Make space for people'
A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure told BBC News NI Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon was committed to working with councils to enhance town centres as lockdown restrictions are eased.
"If we are to ensure that our town and city centres are attractive, liveable and successful places, we need to make space for people," said the spokesperson.
"Removing charges for on-street parking is likely to encourage people to access centres by car and to seek on-street spaces, rather than those in dedicated off-street car parks and may encourage increases in town centre circulating traffic.
"[Ms Mallon] has made clear that the most appropriate way to review parking will be within the transport plan prepared in conjunction with the local development plan.
"The transport plan will require the department and councils to jointly prepare a parking strategy which will consider the provision, management and operation of all parking, both on and off street in conjunction with other modes of transport."
Retail NI, Lisburn Chamber and Newry Bid said Newry and Lisburn are at a competitive disadvantage in a joint statement.
"Shoppers and visitors have said that a quick visit to other town centres without the hassle of finding spare change is welcome and hassle-free," it said.
"The one-hour free on-street car parking still ensures that there is enforcement, the turnover of cars and there will be no issue with congestion."