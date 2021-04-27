Long Covid: From fit and healthy to housebound
A County Down woman who was diagnosed with long Covid last year has said she has gone from being fit and healthy to practically housebound.
Rebecca Logan, 40, worked as a nurse in emergency care and is a qualified fitness instructor.
She said her health has deteriorated to such an extent that she must use a wheelchair when she goes out.
Rebecca is one of three people who have spoken out to BBC News NI about their condition.
They have described the facilities here to help people with long Covid as "seriously lacking".
"I feel scared, anxious that my life has completely changed from being a person who was fit, busy and healthy to someone who is always tired and often in pain," Rebecca said.
John Cairns, 42, was a full-time operations distribution manager. Also diagnosed with long Covid, he said the illness has "knocked him for six".
"I was fit, played golf, was busy with my job and a full-time dad - now I can barely drive them to school without having to go to bed to recover," he said.
"I have been to A&E three times in the last 12 weeks and one time I thought I was having a heart attack as the pain in my chest was so bad."
Maggie McAtamney, 49, said it has been so difficult getting a diagnosis as health professionals don't seem to know a lot about the condition.
"At first they thought it was asthma, then bronchitis. I was given inhalers, but I just didn't get any better. Then I thought it was ME - initially I felt very lonely and sorry for myself."
All three tested positive between March and April 2020 when coronavirus was starting to grip Northern Ireland.
None were admitted to hospital, but looking back they believe treatment might have lessened their symptoms, which are persistent.
They share numerous health complaints including breathlessness, chronic fatigue, pains and headaches. They are also anxious about their employment prospects and financial security in the future.
Each have said they have gone public as they want to raise awareness of long Covid and to urge health authorities here to do a lot more to support and treat people.
Rebecca fears the health service will be unable to cope with what is coming.
"There is no monitoring of long Covid patients, there is no monitoring of people who are ill in the community, or in hospitals, so we just don't know what the numbers are.
"I worry that waiting lists are already under pressure, so how are these people with long Covid going to cope and be treated?"
While GPs have been able to "assist" according to Rebecca, John and Maggie, their doctors are limited with their knowledge around Covid. Their time is also limited as they are so busy dealing with other patients.
In a statement, the Department of Health said that post-Covid syndrome is a relatively new condition and that its learning more about what forms of treatment will be effective.
"The Health and Social Care Board (HSCB) has been tasked with developing proposals for the assessment and treatment of people who continue to experience long-term health effects as a result of Covid-19 infection.
"In developing the proposals, HSCB is engaging with the primary and secondary care sectors as well as other stakeholder groups."
It added that there are a "variety of models that are operational across Northern Ireland offering post-Covid-19 follow-up care to various groups of patients. In particular, the 'one-stop-shop' model operational in Belfast Health trust closely resembles the integrated multidisciplinary assessment service envisaged by NICE and now established across England."
Unlike in Northern Ireland, a network of approximately 69 specialist centres were opened in Scotland, Wales, and England to deal specifically with patients experiencing long Covid.
There are calls for similar long Covid centres to open elsewhere.
Catherine Murnin, the director of care services at Chest Heart and Stroke, has called for Covid data to be collected as soon as possible in order to identify how many people are directly affected here.
The charity has been running virtual clinics for patients, but says demand is so high that they have a waiting list.
In the past year they have had 139 referrals, 76 people have gone through the charity's service and there are currently 24 people on an active waiting list.
She told BBC News NI that without proper data from across Northern Ireland, it is impossible to plan for the future.
"As far as we can see, there is no co-ordinated approach to gathering how many people have long Covid, so there really is a good opportunity to sit around a table collectively to identify that data and look at the resources that we have now and plan for the future.
"Long Covid isn't going away anytime soon."
According to Rebecca and John, who are both parents, their biggest fear is that how they are currently feeling is going to be their life.
Rebecca said: "I have two daughters, they love dancing and music and I used to be able to take them everywhere. Now I can't. I love nursing and I want to be able to look after people again - I don't like being the patient. "
John said his children worry about him.
"My daughter is constantly telling her mum that she is scared being alone in the house with daddy just in case he relapses and can't breathe. This is terrible way to live."