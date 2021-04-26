Londonderry: Police treating van fire as arson attack
Police are treating a van fire in Londonderry on Sunday morning as arson.
The incident happened at about 03:00 GMT in the Kennedy Street area of the city, police have said.
"The Nissan Primastar van and a quantity of tools inside have been extensively damaged," said Sgt Joe McCollam.
Police also received reports of a number of bins being set alight in the Hawkin Street, Grove Street, Wapping Lane and Rossville Street areas.
They have appealed for anyone with information in relation to the incident to come forward.