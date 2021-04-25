Covid-19: NI vaccine programme opens fully to 35-39 year olds
- Published
Northern Ireland's Covid-19 vaccine booking system will open "fully" to people aged from 35 to 39 on Monday, the Department of Health has confirmed.
It follows a partial opening of the system to this age group last week, when a limited number of vaccine slots became available earlier than expected.
From 08:00 BST on Monday, 26 April, NI patients born between 1 April 1981 and 30 April 1986 can book a jab online.
They can choose a regional vaccination centre or a participating pharmacy.
How can patients book an appointment?
Eligible patients who want to have their injection at a regional vaccination centre have been asked to book online where possible, using this link: covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated
Online booking is preferred by the Department of Health, but patients who cannot access the internet can book by telephone on 0300 200 7813.
Patients who would prefer to be vaccinated at a community pharmacy must be registered with a GP in Northern Ireland.
Details of how to book a pharmacy appointment, and eligibility criteria, are available online: covid-19.hscni.net/community-pharmacy-covid-19-vaccination-service/
The Department of Health said "demand for appointments is expected to be strong" and asked patients to be patient when using the booking system.
Vaccines 'saving lives'
The latest stage in Northern Ireland's vaccine rollout has been hailed as "welcome news" by Health Minister Robin Swann, who encouraged anyone eligible for a jab to book an appointment as soon as possible.
"This week we will see further easing of restrictions with the re-opening of non-essential retail, gyms, leisure facilities and some tourist accommodation," Mr Swann said.
"These easements have only been possible because of the success of the vaccination programme, coupled with the actions of the general public.
"Therefore I would appeal to everyone who is eligible for vaccination to get an appointment booked."
Northern Ireland is now getting close to vaccinating almost half of its 1.89m population against Covid-19.
By the morning of Sunday, 25 April, a total of 905,736 people in Northern Ireland had received one dose of vaccine and 342,195 patients had received two doses.
Stormont ministers are slowly beginning to reopen parts of the economy, most of which have been under strict lockdown since 26 December.
Hairdressers and other close contact services reopened on 23 April and non-essential retail is due to reopen on 30 April.
As the vaccine continues to be rolled out to younger age groups, the health minister said it was important that the progress achieved so far continues.
"I know there are some younger people that think they don't need the vaccine but we have seen what this virus can do. So please protect yourself and get the vaccine," Mr Swann said.
"Vaccination is absolutely vital in helping us move through this pandemic. There is no doubt that there are people in Northern Ireland alive today because they have been vaccinated."