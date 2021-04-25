Mount Vernon Park victim shot in chest in 'attempted murder'
- Published
The victim of a gun attack in Belfast was shot in the chest when he answered a knock at the door of a house on Saturday night, police have said.
The 51-year-old man was shot through the door of the property in Mount Vernon Park in the north of the city at about 20:50 BST.
He was taken to hospital but police said his injuries were "not believed to be life-threatening at this time".
Detectives confirmed they are treating the shooting as attempted murder.
"This was a reckless and callous act, and certainly an attempt to kill this man in cold blood," said Det Insp Michael McDonnell.
"We believe a gunman got out of a car, approached an address in Mount Vernon Park and knocked the front door.
"As the victim opened it, he was shot once in the chest with what we believe was a handgun, through the door of the house," the officer added.
Police said four other people were in the house at the time of the shooting and they "could have easily been caught up in the violence".
"The person or people who carried out this murderous attempt had no regard for any of them - or for the neighbours and local people who were in the area, enjoying the late evening sunshine," said Mr McDonnell.
Getaway car
He appealed for information about a car which is suspected to have been used in the shooting.
"We believe that the gunman got out of a black-coloured three-door Renault Clio with distinctive, heavily-tinted rear windows," Mr McDonnell said.
Police want to trace the movements of this vehicle in the Mount Vernon area between 19:00 and 22:00 BST on Saturday and have appealed for witnesses to contact them.