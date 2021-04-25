Covid-19: No new deaths linked to coronavirus reported in NI
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No further Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, with the total number of deaths remaining at 2,142.
Another 73 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland stands at 119,712.
Last updated 25 April at 15:30 BST
Vaccines
A total of 905,736 people in Northern Ireland have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 342,195 have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is 1,247,931
Last updated 25 April at 11:20 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
On Saturday, the Republic of Ireland reported five additional Covid-19-related deaths, bringing the country's total death toll to 4,872.
Another 461 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Republic of Ireland stands at 246,204.
There are 162 people with Covid-19 in hospitals - 46 of them are in intensive care.
Last updated on 24 April at 16:05 local time
Vaccines
As of 23 April, 966,611 people had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 393,310 people have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 1,359,921.
Last updated on 22 April
Source: Department of Health Ireland