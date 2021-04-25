Slieve Donard fire operation continues into third day
- Published
Firefighters returned to the scene of a major fire on Northern Ireland's highest mountain on Sunday morning as the operation entered a third day.
The blaze began on Slieve Donard in the Mourne Mountains on Friday morning and was declared a "major incident" by Saturday.
A multi-agency operation has continued throughout the weekend.
Firefighters returned to the Bloody Bridge area of the mountains at 06:00 BST on Sunday.
On Saturday, more than 100 firefighters were involved, and some were airlifted to remote areas to tackle the flames.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said teams of firefighters were being rotated to manage the "arduous task".
NIFRS Group Commander Roy Purvis said 30 firefighters and four appliances had arrived in the area at first light on Sunday.
"We would ask the public to continue to give us space to keep working," he said. "We are making headway."
Mr Purvis said the fire had been extinguished in the Glen River area on Saturday night but had moved round the mountain overnight due to a change in wind direction, meaning efforts would be concentrated on the Bloody Bridge area on Sunday.
The challenging mountain terrain meant conventional fire appliances were unable to reach parts of the fire and firefighters were transported by helicopter at times on Saturday.
Coastguard helicopters were deployed to get an aerial view of the blaze which spread across the lower slopes of Slieve Donard, the Glen River Valley and Thomas Mountain.
The helicopters have been "invaluable" according to Assistant Chief Fire and Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings.
He explained the aircraft were used to transport firefighters "into remote and difficult to reach positions to tackle the fire".
"The use of the helicopters has allowed us to get a good aerial view of the fire spread, to inform our tactical firefighting approach and plan our resource deployments for tomorrow," Mr Jennings added.
He said Saturday's operation was a "challenging and exhausting day for everyone involved" but insisted they were making good progress against the fire.